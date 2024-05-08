HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

