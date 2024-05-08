InspireMD (NSPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect InspireMD to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InspireMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD Stock Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSPR

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.