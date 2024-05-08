iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,563 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

