Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

