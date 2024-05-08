Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.87 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Prom has a market capitalization of $173.62 million and $3.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $9.51 or 0.00015470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.40 or 0.99963562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.71007239 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,376,225.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

