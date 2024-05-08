Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Redfin Stock Up 4.2 %

RDFN stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.68. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

