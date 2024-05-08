Simmons Bank Buys 2,860 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.46. 1,687,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,914. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

