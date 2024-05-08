Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.59. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.