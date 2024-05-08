Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

