Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,463.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $352,428.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,689,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,803,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $20,730,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.

