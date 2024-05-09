Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,754 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,537,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,270,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

