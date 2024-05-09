Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 2.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 767,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. 16,062,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,093,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

