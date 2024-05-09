Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.28

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.28 and last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 2463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.10.

BDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.47.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. On average, analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

