Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMOM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GMOM stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

