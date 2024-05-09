First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.76

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.73, with a volume of 4252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.