Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 170,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,360. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Henry Schein by 13.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.