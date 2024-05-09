Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Discovery Value Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.7% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.98. 17,926,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,014,359. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $321.60 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

