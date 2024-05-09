Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,300 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $77,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,966,000 after acquiring an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. 68,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,556. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.