Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Klaviyo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
KVYO stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47.
In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
