Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.53.

INSP opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.38. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

