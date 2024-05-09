Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

NVO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 445,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $572.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

