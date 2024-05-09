National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132,744 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $635,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 449,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,680,527. The stock has a market cap of $464.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

