RMR Wealth Builders Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.