Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 0.6 %
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
