The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz Sells 13,113 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54.

On Thursday, March 21st, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

