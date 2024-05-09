Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 2,970 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.