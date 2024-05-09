V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 8,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,669. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.68. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in V2X in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in V2X in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

