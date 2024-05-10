Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 798 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $19,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $184.75. 632,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.28 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.27.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

