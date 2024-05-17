Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 10,612 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE WF opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.4465 dividend. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

