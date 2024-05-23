Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 5,609 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 30.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,032. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.32.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

