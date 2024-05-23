H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $36.93

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.93, but opened at $36.05. H World Group shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 163,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

