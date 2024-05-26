StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

