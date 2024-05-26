Unconventional Investor LLC Acquires 4,913 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,005. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

