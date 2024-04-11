Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,800 ($48.10) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.97) to GBX 2,950 ($37.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.97) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,086 ($39.06).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,778.76%.
In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.57) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($576,893.36). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,899.13). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
