Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $235.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $204.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $14,161,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

