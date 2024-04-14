Lisa Anson Buys 399,000 Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) Stock

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Anson purchased 399,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £31,920 ($40,399.95).
Redx Pharma Stock Performance
LON:REDX opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.43. Redx Pharma Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.09 million, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of -0.53.
About Redx Pharma
