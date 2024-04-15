Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells 89,079 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,148,228.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SEMR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 505,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.23 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.19 million. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $122,715,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

