Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

MTD stock traded down $14.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,228.78. 23,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,340. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.