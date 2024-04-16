VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 774,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 449,168 shares.The stock last traded at $25.43 and had previously closed at $25.45.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.