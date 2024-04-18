Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.