Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 4,945 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,867. The company has a market cap of $550.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

