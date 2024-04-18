Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.62. 152,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 651,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 66.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

