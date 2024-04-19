Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

