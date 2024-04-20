Financial Survey: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) vs. Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.63% -36.74% Bio-Path N/A -375.74% -248.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Path’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.54 million ($0.26) -2.90 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$16.08 million ($40.80) -0.11

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Bio-Path shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Path, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.22%. Bio-Path has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 832.40%. Given Bio-Path’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Bio-Path on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002) for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and BP1001-A for the treatment of solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

