GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $46.26 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.