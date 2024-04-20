Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 684,048 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $21,983,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $14,608,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $16,120,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
