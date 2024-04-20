SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

