StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

