StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.11.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
