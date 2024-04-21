Citigroup Boosts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $355.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Corpay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Down 0.5 %

CPAY stock opened at $294.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Corpay has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.39 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,304,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $3,920,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.