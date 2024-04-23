1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,559 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 234,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

